The first cruise ship arrived in Rhodes for 2019 (photos)

The municipality of Rhodes reserved a warm welcome to the 650 passengers of the Celestyal Olympia cruise ship, the first cruise ship that arrived at the port of Rhodes for 2019. The reception included music, traditional dances, and gifts, with the executives of the Tourism Directorate of the Municipality of Rhodes in attendance.

The Celestyal Olympia cruise ship started its journey in Piraeus on Tuesday and stopped at Mykonos and Patmos before arriving in Rhodes early on Wednesday morning, carrying 650 passengers, mostly Americans (550), as well as Spaniards, Brazilians, Argentines, and British.

Celestyal Olympia’s next stop will be Heraklion, Crete, and is scheduled to return to Rhodes on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

The Deputy Mayor of Tourism for Rhodes expressed her optimism regarding cruise ship arrivals on the island, stressing that a 15% rise was recorded so far.