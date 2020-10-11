The first photo of Delonte West from the detox center

Mark Cuban was the one who helped his former player to enter a detox center and try to get on the right path

According to a report that had been released, the doctors who are monitoring Delonte West‘s condition had stated that they were optimistic about the response he is showing to his treatment.

This can also be seen from the photo that the owner of the Mavericks Mark Cuban posted on social media and shows the 37-year-old former guard smiling as he is riding a horse.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support”, wrote Mark Cuban.

