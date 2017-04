The “Greek Freak” has managed to do all sorts of things this season in the NBA. But it seems he is always breaking new grounds. This time Giannis Antetokounmpo added a rare highlight to his already packed reel by blocking a shot with his elbow. Just another reminder of why he is called a “Freak”. The unlucky player on the receiving end was Toronto Raptor’s Norman Powell. Pretty soon his opponents will be shooting from mid-court for fear of the Freak!