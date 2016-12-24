The Greek National Council on Foreign Affairs convened about the Cyprus dispute

The Greek minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias provided an in-depth analysis of the latest developments so far regarding the ongoing negotiations about the Cyprus dispute to the representatives of all the political parties.

The Council convened in the light of the upcoming meeting of the participating sides in Geneva on January the 12th.



Based on the statements of the political parties’ representatives, the common line agreed was that no solution that includes Turkish Armed Forces on the island would be accepted, nor any solution that includes guarantor rights on an independent country and also a member of the EU, such as Cyprus.