The Isthmus of Corinth is closed – Watch videos with the moment of the landslide (video-photos)

It is a phenomenon that takes place increasingly often in recent years

The slopes collapsed in the Isthmus of Corinth, causing it to close, as the passage of ships was deemed dangerous.

The moment, however, was caught by chance on-camera.

