The moment the bomb explodes at Sinai mosque in Egypt (video)

A video shows the moment a bomb explodes in the in the northern province of Sinai in Egypt on Friday.

At least 235 people were killed in the assault by armed men on a mosque, according to news international and Egyptian state news television. The attack on Friday targeted supporters of the security forces attending prayers there, two eyewitnesses and a security source said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Egyptian security forces have been fighting in the area for 3 years. Turkish news site Cumhurriyet published the video at the time of the explosion, which seems to have been recorded by a camera of a person in the church.