The most beautiful nationalities in the world are…(video)

As an old proverb says: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder”. But as much we would like to think that rating beauty is a completely subjective matter, the truth is there are some universally accepted physical features that do affect peoples’ judgment.

Symmetrical and well-shaped bodies, eye colour, hair length and colour, the fullness of lips are some characteristics people are immediately drawn to.

The list of physical attributes is actually endless. But how can we say which person is the most beautiful? Here is one list of the most beautiful countries in the world as compiled by a social media channel. So, what do you think? Can beauty be rated in an objective manner or is it subjective?