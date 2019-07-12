The most expensive car keys in the world cost more than a Rolls Royce! (photos-videos)

Awain is a luxury goods company from Finland that had a big goal in mind: “to create the world’s most extraordinary keys for the most extraordinary cars in the world”. They created a series of incredible car keys, encrusted with diamonds and other precious gemstones. Made with nothing but premium materials, the bejeweled key-fobs by Awain are available in three different versions: Quantum, Serenity and Phantom, with the last one costing more than an actual Rolls-Royce Phantom. They’ve all produced in limited numbers and each of these gem-studded car keys take between 100 or 300 hours to complete by the company’s master craftsmen.



The most affordable option is the Quantum line, that features key fobs starting at 49,000 euros (almost $55,000), with 3.6 carats of diamonds embedded on it and 175 grams of gold. Last but not least, the Phantom costs exactly 500,000 euros, which makes it the world’s most expensive car key by a long margin.



To give you an idea, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom starts from $450,000, so if you want this extraordinary key for your new Rolls-Royce, you’ll have to come up with even more money.

