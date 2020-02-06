The most handsome men in the world, according to ancient Greek math formula

The results are based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi

British actor Robert Pattinson has been dubbed the most handsome man on Earth by mathematical researchers.

They claim the 33-year-old “Twilight” hunk was blessed with the most “accurate” features per the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi (Φ) — an ancient formula designed by Greek mathematicians that is widely used to measure physical perfection.

His impeccable visage was also compared to those of other Hollywood stunners, including Brad Pitt, Idris Elba, and David Beckham, yet his score of 92.15% couldn’t be topped.

The list was compiled by plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who used computerized mapping technology to calculate the ratios.

more at nypost.com