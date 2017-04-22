The mother of all battles: Real vs. Barca, or Ronaldo vs. Messi (video)

Invite your buddies over, put the beers in the fridge, buy some snacks, have the two or three pizza joint numbers at the tip of your fingers and wait until the spectacle begins. If you are fan of football then this Sunday is one of those days of the year that you will be glued to your TV screen. It is the derby of all derbies, the mother of all battles. It is “El Clasico”. Real Madrid against Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi. So, make it to clear to your better half that this Sunday is “a holy day” dedicated entirely to the beauty of the game that is football, and therefore there is no chance of any outing. Barca are coming off a devastating elimination to Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals, while the “Los Merengues” managed to knock out Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter final in overtime with a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. Apart from the eternal rivalry between two of the best teams in the world, the match is also very important as the Blaugranes trail their arrivals by only 3 points with 5 matches left till the end of the competition. The match starts at 9.45pm (Greek time) on Sunday night.