The only black German MP receives death threats by racists

Karamba Diaby told media he had received an anonymous e-mail with the words “Sieg Heil” and “Heil Hitler”

Germany’s only black MP said this week he had received death threats from right-wing extremists days after finding holes probably made by a pellet gun in his constituency office window.

Karamba Diaby, a lawmaker for the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), told German media that he had received the anonymous threat by email, which was reportedly signed with the words “Sieg Heil” and “Heil Hitler”.

“I am taking the threat very seriously and have informed the police immediately,” Diaby told the DPA news agency on Thursday.

“Investigations have been started without delay and measures have been taken to protect me.”

The threat comes just days after Diaby tweeted a picture of three holes in his office window, which investigators believe were made by plastic pellets shot from an “airsoft” gun.

Regional newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung said they had also received a copy of the threatening e-mail.

The newspaper reported that it was signed by a group calling themselves the “coup d’etat orchestra”, and made reference to the recent killing of conservative politician Walter Luebcke.

source