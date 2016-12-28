The Russian Armed Forces have neutralized 14.000 landmines and explosive devises in Aleppo

Schools and kindergartens were booby-trapped with explosives

The minesweepers have cleared 350 km of roads and more than 2100 buildings in Aleppo so far.

According to an announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the mine-sweeping units have checked and cleared 9.600 acres since the beginning of December, neutralizing 14.700 landmines including 6.700 IEDs.

Among the buildings cleared are schools, mosques, hospitals, kindergartens as well as power stations.

The rebels had taken over Aleppo in 2012 and the government forces recaptured it a few weeks ago.