The Russian Foreign Ministry for the Rubio-Menendez bill: An independent country is presented with artificial dilemmas

The Russian side has reacted to the disclosure of the US Bill “East Med Act”, as well as to what it is foreseen mainly for Cyprus. It is reminded that the bill includes an amendment the President of Cyprus had described as “unfortunate”, which links the lifting of the embargo with the fact that the Government of Cyprus should refuse access to its ports for refueling purposes in Russian military ships.

“We consider any attempts to place an independent and sovereign country before artificial dilemmas to choose a side – either that of Moscow or of Washington – as a flagrant violation of all rules”, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s announcement of the Rubio-Menendez bill says.

The announcement states that the bill that is currently under discussion in the US Senate raises a number of questions regarding the possible impact on Russia’s co-operation with Nicosia.

