The safest and least safe countries in the world

The safest countries in the world have been ranked in a new study and the data from the annual Gallup Global Law and Order report revealed that Singapore is considered the safest country in the world.

Greece was shown to be the lowest-scoring EU country, with a total of 74 out of 100 and was ranked 73rd.

The UK came just 21st out of 135 countries while Egypt beat Britain by several points to 16th place.

The island city-state of southern Malaysia scored 97 points out of 100 in the poll.

The results were gathered by questioning people whether they felt safe walking alone at night or whether they had confidence in the local police force.

Further questions included whether they’d had any money or property stolen from them or another household member, or if they’d been assaulted or mugged in the last 12 months.

Norway, Iceland and Finland were revealed as the next safest counties in the world – all scoring 93 each.

Uzbekistan came in fifth place with 91 – the same score as Hong Kong – with Switzerland, Canada, Indonesia and Denmark making up the rest of the top 10.

The UK was awarded a score of 88 alongside Ireland, Malta and Jordan.

Britain did beat the USA, however as the States received just 84 points, alongside Taiwan, France and Sweden.

The country where people felt least safe was revealed to be Venezuela with a score of just 44.

In 2017 only 17 per cent of Venezuelans said they felt safe walking alone at night in their area.

This compared to 72 per cent in the USA and 94 per cent in Singapore.

Afghanistan just beat Venezuela in the poll with a score of 45 and Sudan above that with 5.