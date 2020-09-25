The unknown incident: Turkey loses F-16 after mock dogfight with Greek jet fighters

According to information, at the same time, exactly a few days after the famous collision of the two frigates that will haunt the Turkish Navy for many years to come, the Turkish Air Force (THK) lost an F-16C fighter after a mock dogfight between Turkish with Greek jet fighters.

The Hellenic Tactical Air Force Command allowed the THK pair to get close enough and then F-16s from the north and south made pliers-like tactical maneuver, trapping Turkish aircraft in the area.

Hilarious scenes followed, with the Turkish pilots “losing it” (especially the No.2 of the formation), screaming in panic on the radio and the Greek pilots having a lot of fun all around them. The situation ended with the Turkish pair landing on Dalaman Turkish Base of with a practically dry of fuel.

According to newer information, though, one of the two Turkish fighters landed with literally no fuel at all and the engine shut down, something of course that compromises the ability of the pilot to fully control the fighter during the difficult and demanding landing phase.

See Also:

Pompeo warns Turkey that Huawei threatens US military presence

US eyes December agreement on F-35 jets with UAE

The result of this situation was that the pilot could not land the aircraft normally and went off the runway, in a ditch. The pilot was not injured and came out of the aircraft safe.

The F-16, though, suffered serious damage, which as it became known, was deemed to be beyond repair, that is the cost of repairing the aircraft was very high and was not worth the effort and expense of restoring it to flying status.

Considering that the cost of an F-16C Block 40/50/50+Adv jet fighter is several tens of millions of dollars, then one realizes that the Greek-Turkish crisis did not cost Turkey only the fuel of its fleet and jet fighters nor the patch of the hole that the frigate “Lemnos” opened on the side of the “Kemal Reis”, but also the loss of an aircraft that left the Turkish Air Force with one F-16C less…