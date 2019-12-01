The weather forecast for Sunday

Temperatures drop in most of the country

Temperatures will drop on Sunday and there are expected to be northern winds that will reach 7 Beaufort.

The weather will be mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 4 to 13 Celsius.

There is possibility of rain in the eastern parts, where the temperature will be from 8 to 18 C.

Clouds and scattered showers will take place on the Aegean Sea and Crete, with temperatures from 12 to 19 C.

Partly clouded sky is expected in Athens, with temperatures from 11 to 18 C while the weather in Thessaloniki will be fair with temperatures from 9 to 13 C.