These are the 10 worst countries to be a Christian!

North Korea is the worst country in the world regarding the persecution of Christians, according to an annual report released by a watchdog called “Open Doors USA”. It is the 16th year in a row that the regime of Kim Jong Un is at the top of the list for with the remaining 9 in the 10 worst countries for Christians being majority Muslim states. Afghanistan came in a close second, followed by Somalia and Sudan.

The list is compiled annually by Open Doors, whose researchers assign a point value to incidents of persecution—forced conversions, attacks on churches, arrests, etc. Open Doors has published its list 26 years.

North Korea (94 points)—Christians and Christian missionaries routinely are imprisoned in labor camps.

Afghanistan (93 points)—The government of this Muslim country does not recognize any of its citizens as Christian.

Somalia (91 points)—The Catholic bishop of Mogadishu has described it as “not possible” to be a Christian in Somalia.

Sudan (87 points)—The Muslim government has slated Christian churches for demolition.

Pakistan (86 points)—Christians and other non-Muslims sit on death row, facing charges of blasphemy.

Eritrea (86 points)—Only four religions are officially recognized—Sunni Islam and the Eritrean Orthodox, Roman Catholic and Evangelical Lutheran churches. Those belonging to other faiths are persecuted and those of recognized faiths are routinely harassed by the government.

Libya (86 points)—The government reportedly is training militants to attack Coptic Christians.

Iraq (86 points)—Iraqi Christians have yet to return to their homelands after expulsion by ISIS.

Yemen (85 points)—The ongoing political and humanitarian crisis has further squeezed Christians and other religious minorities, who already faced severe restrictions on practicing their faiths.

Iran (85 points)—Religious minorities, including Christians, face “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom,” according to the U.S. State Department