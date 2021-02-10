These are the cars voted by the public in the first Greek “CAR OF THE YEAR” (photos)

The Greek public has decided what their favourite cars are in the first Greek “CAR OF THE YEAR” voting. These are the cars they chose.

The public vote for the “CAR OF THE YEAR 2021” awards gathered over 540,000 votes, with the visitors of the page www.coty.gr highlighting the new models they prefer.

The audience of the No1 media newsauto.gr, Car magazine, and protothema.gr was invited to vote for the new models they prefer among 11 different categories of cars.

These included all the new and renewed models that came to the Greek market in 2020 and more specifically, from 01/01/2020 until 30/11/2020.

The public cast their votes between December 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021. The results and the big winners by category are the following:

Category: Best small

Toyota Yaris: 29% Hyundai i20: 16% Citroen C3: 11%

Category: Best small and medium

Audi A3 Sportback: 22% BMW series 2 Gran Coupe: 18% Hyundai i30: 16%

Category: Best Medium / Large

Mercedes CLS: 13% (13,00%) BMW series 5: 13% (12,91%) Alfa Romeo Giulia: 13% (12,90%)

Category: Best Small SUV

1. Peugeot 2008: 22%

2.Ford Puma: 17%

3. Renault Captur: 11%

Best small and medium SUV

1.Mercedes GLA: 26%

2. Ford Kuga: 20%

3. Mercedes GLB: 16%

Category: Best Medium / Large SUV

1. Audi Q5: 28%

2. BMW X6: 26%

3.Land Rover Defender: 19%

Category: Best Sports

1. Mercedes AMG-GT: 26%

2. Ford Mustang Bullitt: 23%

3. BMW M5: 16%

Category: Best electric

Tesla Model 3: 12%

Audi e-tron Sportback: 11%

Peugeot e-208: 9%

Category: Best up to 20,000 euros

Toyota Yaris: 15%

Hyundai i30: 12%

Renault Captur: 8%

Category: Best from 20,000 to 30,000 euros

Audi A3 Sportback: 15% (15,5%)

Peugeot 2008: 15% (15,3%)

Ford Puma: 9%

Category: Most beautiful

Porsche Taycan: 9% (9,31%)

BMW series 4: 9% (9,26%)

Peugeot 2008: 9% (9,16%)