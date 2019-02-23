These are the terms for the casino license tender & the urban resort in Elliniko

The individual terms for the international call for offers for the licensing of a casino at Elliniko are now at the disposal of the interested parties.
Aspiring to bring an extra 1 million tourists a year to Attica.
The financial bid of each competitor will be graded according to the following criteria:
A. Initial price, which may not be less than thirty million (€ 30 million).
B. Total Annual Price, calculated as the net present value of the amounts to be filled in by the tenderer in the Annual Price Table for each calendar year, from the third (3rd) to the twenty fifth (25th) of the total 30-year period concession. This is basically required to determine the contestants without a minimum amount.
The amount of each tenderer’s financial bid is defined as the sum of the original price and the total annual price.
A Letter of Guarantee, amounting to € 7.5 million, is submitted by the bidders for valid participation in the process.
As regards to the minimum requirements and technical specifications to be met by the tenderer’s bid, these are:
1) Development of an international casino area comprising at least 120 tables, 1,200 gaming machines and having a total casino size of 12,000 square meters and equal to or less than 15,000 square meters.
2) A 5-star hotel with a capacity of at least 2,000 beds and a clean floor area to meet the required needs of at least 60,000 square meters.
3) Conference and Exhibition Center with a minimum area of 12,000 square meters.
4) Develop a public meeting space for sports or cultural events with a total number of seats equal to or more than 3,000 square meters.