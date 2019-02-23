These are the terms for the casino license tender & the urban resort in Elliniko

The financial bid of each competitor will be graded according to the following criteria:

A. Initial price, which may not be less than thirty million (€ 30 million).

B. Total Annual Price, calculated as the net present value of the amounts to be filled in by the tenderer in the Annual Price Table for each calendar year, from the third (3rd) to the twenty fifth (25th) of the total 30-year period concession. This is basically required to determine the contestants without a minimum amount.