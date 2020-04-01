Thirty-nine illegal immigrants arrive in Lesvos

A small boat carrying 39 illegal immigrants of Afghan and African descent arrived this morning in the beach area of ​​Kleios in northern Lesvos, amid strong winds.

They were transferred to a chapel outside the village, where they will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days as part of decisions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. After the expiry of the isolation period they are expected to be taken to a closed hosting structure inland. They reportedly have no right to apply for asylum.

In March, according to data from the North Aegean Police Directorate General, 1,280 migrants crossed into the northern Aegean islands. Of these, 851 landed in Lesvos, 415 in Chios and 216 in Samos.