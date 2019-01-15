This expert from NASA says Earth may have already been visited by Aliens

NASA is currently looking for other civilizations in the universe or as the official program is titled “Search for extraterrestrial intelligence”

One NASA scientist says intelligent aliens have possibly, already visited our Earth.

But because of their ‘extremely tiny’ size, we may have missed it.

Silvano P. Colombano shares that ‘super intelligent’ aliens who are capable of interstellar space-travel, in theory — would posses technology that humans cannot even comprehend.

Dr. Colombano in March shared how important it is for scientists to expand what they believe extra-terrestrials look like when speaking at the California SETI-backed Decoding Alien Intelligence Workshop.

‘I simply want to point out the fact that the intelligence we might find and that might choose to find us (if it hasn’t already) might not be at all be produced by carbon-based organisms like us,’ his report read.

