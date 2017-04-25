This is what Prince George demands while watching cartoons

Prince George is growing up very fast. The 3 year-old royal is preparing to start school at the prestigious Thomas’ London Day School in Battersea, and you won’t believe who will do the school run every day when when September rolls around.

Although Kate Middleton has previously declared Princess Charlotte as the real boss of the royal household, it seems that George’s demanding side comes out when it’s time to watch his favourite cartoons…

Prince William and Kate have been campaigning for mental health charity Heads Together, alongside Prince Harry, in the run up to the London Marathon in order to start a global conversation around mental health.

But during a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, they decided to instead discuss family life and the conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned to their eldest child, George.

‘There’s a lot of children’s programs. Oh my goodness, there’s a lot of them out there,’ Prince William sighed.

‘But some of them are really good.’

And how does he know? Well, George makes sure he pays attention, naturally.

‘You have to pretend you’re really interested in it,’ William admitted.

‘George gets very upset if you’re not showing due diligence to the characters.’

While the little royal enjoys Fireman Sam, it seems that Princess Charlotte is more of a Peppa Pig kinda girl.

And the Duke and Duchess? They put themselves down as Game of Thrones fans, and we can totally see why – the HUGE spoiler in the latest pictures from the upcoming season is epic. And they team their favourite shows with a takeaway curry, apparently.

So there you have it – we now know exactly what the royals love to watch on the telly.

We wonder whether Queen Liz sticks around to see who finally finds themselves on the Iron Throne…

