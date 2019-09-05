This is where Korydallos prisons will be relocated to (photos)

The plan for the new facility at Aspropyrgos is in its final stages

The relocation of the maximum security prison of Korydallos to a closed former NATO base facility in Aspropyrgos in western Attica has entered its final stages.

The old NATO base was recommended by a special law enforcement and military committee made up of experts who decided the area was the most appropriate for the construction of a state of the art penitentiary facility.

The photographs show the facilities, which are located on the site of the “American Convenience Stadium”.

The base measures 93 acres, and according to the plan, two buildings will be erected, which will primarily host suspects in custody who will rotate.

According to a report delivered last week to Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Deputy Minister Lefteris Economou, the facilities meet the requirements set by the government, as it is near Athens and the courts, and especially adjacent to a major highway, Attiki Odos, which facilitates the transfer of prisoners, but also the movement of officials and relatives.

It is also close to Thriassion Hospital, while there are ready-made buildings with high security standards that could be used if the proposal is finally green lighted.

According to the proposed plan, the new prison will be state-of-the-art similar to ones abroad, providing high quality living for prisoners and security, using electronic and other modern systems.