This is why Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visited the Kalash, descendents of Alexander the Great (photos)

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were mesmerized to watch the unique culture, tradition and dance in the stunning Kalash Valley in the Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan.
During their tour of Chitral, they visited the remote Kalash Valley which is known for its unique culture and traditions found nowhere in the world. Residents of Kalash Valley are known as descendants of Alexander the Great.
They visited one of the villages of Kalash called Bombaret and were accorded warm welcome by the Kalash known for their hospitality.
“They were very happy, meeting and shaking hands with everyone”, a district administration official said of William and Kate, adding that the couple also took a keen interest in the Kalash culture.
Where is Kalash Valley
Several historians have written about the Kalash and most of them have linked them to descendants of the army of Alexander the Great since many of their rituals, customs and traditions are indicative of the way of life of the ancient Greeks. The Kalash with their unique culture, traditions, rituals, values, festivals and attire are not be found anywhere else in the world. The Kalash are considered ‘infidels’ and their habitations are known as ‘Kafirastan’ — the land of infidels — amongst the local Pakistani community. The Kalash valleys are located in Chitral in the northern district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
Kalash people lead a centuries-old primitive way of life with a religion, which has no name, no written book or prophets. The three Kalash valleys — Bumburet, Rumber and Birir — are situated to the southwest of Chitral town at distances of 40, 43 and 36 kilometers respectively.
