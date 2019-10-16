This is why Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visited the Kalash, descendents of Alexander the Great (photos)

The valley of Kalash in Pakistan is known as the only surviving settlement of the great Greek king’s soldiers’ descendents

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were mesmerized to watch the unique culture, tradition and dance in the stunning Kalash Valley in the Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan.

On the third day of their visit to Pakistan, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to witness the effects of climate change — one of the key areas of focus of their visit.

During their tour of Chitral, they visited the remote Kalash Valley which is known for its unique culture and traditions found nowhere in the world. Residents of Kalash Valley are known as descendants of Alexander the Great.

They visited one of the villages of Kalash called Bombaret and were accorded warm welcome by the Kalash known for their hospitality.

The Royal couple toured the village, met locals and also spent time with children. They also enjoyed performances of traditional dances and music by the Kalash people wearing their unique attire. A cap traditionally worn by Kalasha women was also gifted to the Duchess.

“They were very happy, meeting and shaking hands with everyone”, a district administration official said of William and Kate, adding that the couple also took a keen interest in the Kalash culture.

Where is Kalash Valley

Several historians have written about the Kalash and most of them have linked them to descendants of the army of Alexander the Great since many of their rituals, customs and traditions are indicative of the way of life of the ancient Greeks. The Kalash with their unique culture, traditions, rituals, values, festivals and attire are not be found anywhere else in the world. The Kalash are considered ‘infidels’ and their habitations are known as ‘Kafirastan’ — the land of infidels — amongst the local Pakistani community. The Kalash valleys are located in Chitral in the northern district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Kalash people lead a centuries-old primitive way of life with a religion, which has no name, no written book or prophets. The three Kalash valleys — Bumburet, Rumber and Birir — are situated to the southwest of Chitral town at distances of 40, 43 and 36 kilometers respectively.

