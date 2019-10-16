This is why Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visited the Kalash, descendents of Alexander the Great (photos)

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were mesmerized to watch the unique culture, tradition and dance in the stunning Kalash Valley in the Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan.

On the third day of their visit to Pakistan, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate visited the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range to witness the effects of climate change — one of the key areas of focus of their visit.

During their tour of Chitral, they visited the remote Kalash Valley which is known for its unique culture and traditions found nowhere in the world. Residents of Kalash Valley are known as descendants of Alexander the Great.

They visited one of the villages of Kalash called Bombaret and were accorded warm welcome by the Kalash known for their hospitality.

The Royal couple toured the village, met locals and also spent time with children. They also enjoyed performances of traditional dances and music by the Kalash people wearing their unique attire. A cap traditionally worn by Kalasha women was also gifted to the Duchess.