This sexy “Elf” is out of this world (photos)

Nov, 23 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Liv Tyler representing a lingerie brand

Related Stories

For many of the diehard fans of the movie trilogy of Lord of the Rings, Liv Tyler and her iconic character Arwen have become virtually inseparable. The 41-year old actress epitomises what Elven beauty is.
The talented actress who has three children abandoned the spotlight of Hollywood, but a when she agreed to be the face (and the body) of a lingerie brand many could not wait to see the “mama” in underwear.
And as was expected she did not disappoint with her mesmerising looks.
Here is a reminder of what Elven sexiness looks like is always a good thing.

Tags With: