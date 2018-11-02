Thomas Cook: 4% rise in prices and heavy investment plans for Greece in 2019

Late checkouts, welcome packages, wellness treatments and family extras are among the latest bookable extras from Thomas Cook for summer 2019 along with 20 more own-brand hotels and price increases, fvw.com reports in the following article:

Germany’s second-biggest tour operator unveiled the four new ‘ancillary’ products at its summer 2019 programme presentation together with sales trends for this year.

Germany chief Stefanie Berk described 2018 as “a year of ups and downs”. She said bookings commenced strongly but then melted away in the exceptional heatwave conditions during late spring and the summer months, while summertime ‘flight chaos’ with numerous delays and cancellations also had a heavy impact. “At the end the increase had melted away again and we stood there with plus-minus zero,” she admitted. However, revenues increased slightly due to higher selling prices.

In the most eye-catching product move for summer 2019, Thomas Cook customers with late return flights will be able to book in advance late checkouts and use their room until 8pm on their departure day in 52 hotels in Spain, Greece and Turkey next summer. The price begins at €14 per person but will depend on the individual room and the season. Similarly, holidaymakers can make advance bookings for differently-priced extras such as wellness treatments in various Sunprime and Sunwing Hotels hotels, welcome packages (including a coffee machine in the hotel room) and family needs such as a pushchair or high-chair.

Berk stressed: “We see that demand is being created in the area of ancillaries and the conversions are significant. We have many opportunities in our own hotels in particular.” Cook already offers advance reservations of preferred hotel rooms (booked by 16% of contacted customers) and sunbeds (6% conversion rate) in selected hotels.

