Thomas Cook doubles “fam trips” in 2017, with Santorini on list

Thomas Cook says it will double the number of agent “fam trips” for its independent partners this year.

The fam trips-abbreviated vesion of familiarisation trips- will include long haul destinations Florida and Mauritius, as well as Croatia, Turkey, Majorca, Tenerife, Santorini and Cape Verde.

Head of trade partnerships commercial, sales and relations said Audrey Brooks-Wiggins said: “We recognise how important it is for as many of our independent agent partners as possible to experience our destinations and the quality of our exclusive hotel brands.

“By increasing our educational trips by 100% this year we want agents to feel supported through Peaks and beyond.”

The operator said agents can increase their chances of winning a place with every booking made through Thomas Cook.

It has also extended its ‘Live Lounge’ VIP concert incentive for the fifth year running.

Agents can enter a prize draw for tickets to see some of the world’s top music acts every time they book a Thomas Cook branded holiday until 28 February 2017.

Previous artists included Beyonce and Ellie Goulding.

New for 2017, Thomas Cook is also offering one agent the chance to win two return flights to Las Vegas, again for holidays booked until 28 February.

