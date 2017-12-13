Three footballers in Spain accused of sexually assaulting a minor held in prison

The three players in Spain who are accused of sexually abusing a minor are being held in prison without bail.

The 15-year-old who was allegedly the victim of sexual assault at the hands of three players from Arandina Football Club refused to have sex with the players and was then sexually assaulted, according to the police complaint made by the mother of the youngster, sources close to the investigation told news agency EFE. The complaint states that the 15-year-old went to the house shared by the three players of the Spanish third division club, in Aranda de Duero, where she refused to have sex with them when they propositioned her. According to the complaint the players then sexually abused her.

The same sources indicate there is another version of events, in which the sexual relations were consensual, although it must be remembered that under Spanish criminal law any sexual contact, even where consensual, with a minor, is considered to be sexual assault: “whoever performs acts of a sexual nature with a child under sixteen years of age shall be punished as being responsible for the sexual abuse of a minor with a prison term [applying] of two to six years”. The penalties increase where violence or intimidation has been used.

The police arrested players Carlos Cuadrado Santos, “Lucho” (24), Raúl Calvo (19) and Víctor Rodríguez Ramos, “Viti” (22), after the police complaint filed by the mother of the girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted. The incident took place 10 days ago. The sources indicate that the players videoed and shared the incident.

After questioning the players, the judge investigating the case provisionally sent the players to prison without bail.

source: AS.com