Three Greek hotels win awards at Condé Nast Johansens Excellence Awards 2021

Two are from Santorini and one from Ios

Three Greek hotels won awards at the Condé Nast Johansens Excellence Awards 2021, in the Europe & Mediterranean section.

Voting for the awards is open to the public and its results are taken into account in the organization’s choices about who will be awarded as the best of the year. The awards were created to recognize, reward, and celebrate the excellence of hotels and are a guide for both consumers and travel professionals.

The awards ceremony, which took place virtually this year, praised the winners who have raised the benchmark in luxury travel over the last 12 months.

For 2021, the Greek hotels that were awarded are… Awards for Excellence 2021 Europe and the Mediterranean

– Best New or Newly Renovated Hotel CALILO, Ios

– Best Best & Exclusive Hotel PEGASUS SUITES & SPA, Santorini

– Best experience SANTO MARIS OIA LUXURY SUITES & SPA, Santorini

Condé Nast Johansens, the publisher of Vogue, GQ, and Condé Nast Traveler magazines, is a global collection of independent luxury hotels, spas, and event venues that are annually inspected by local experts.

source tornosnews.gr