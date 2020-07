Two trains carrying dozens of passengers collided in Pernink, Czech Republic, leaving many people seriously injured and at least three dead.

The trains collided earlier on Tuesday afternoon at about 3.10pm in the Karlovy Vary region, near Pernink. About 30 people are understood to have been injured in the crash, including three fatalities. The accident took place on the line which connects Pernink village with the spa town of Karlovy Vary.

source express.co.uk