Three-time Olympic gold medalist Pete Reed paralysed after spinal stroke!

Tarhana, leek and cheese filo mini rolls Try these amazing rolls with crispy filo pastry wrapped around a savory tarhana, leek and cheese filling and discover the true wisdom of a traditional appetizer. They also make the ideal snack between meals.

Sweet potato and pumpkin, with spinach, feta and poached egg This perfect appetizer will surely make your day. Full of protein, it's healthy, light and full of flavors.

Fluffy pumpkin cake We can’t help smiling when we buy the symbol of the season, the gorgeous orange pumpkin, in order to make a juicy cake... Try it! It is so easy, really fluffy and very sweet!

Tender beef and onion stew This dish is called " sofigado lefkaditiko" which means beef with onions in the pot. It is a traditional dish from Lefkada, an island situated in the Ionian Sea. It is really juicy and very sweet because of the onions. It is perfect for Sunday's family gatherings!