They flew over the islands of Agathonisi and Farmakonisi

Three Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greek airspace a little before 5 pm on Wednesday.

At approximately 16.49 a Turkish F-16 flew over the island of Agathonisi, located at the northernmost point of the Dodecanese in Greece at an altitude of 29,000 feet.

This was followed by two other violations at 16:53 and 17:04, when two other Turkish F-16s flew over Farmakonisi and Agathonisi at 21,000 and 24,000 feet, respectively.