Three women tragically drown trying to rescue dogs

Three women drowned in Slovakia trying to rescue dogs from a flood-prone shelter. According to police and animal shelters, the women were swept away Wednesday evening by the flow of the overrun Muran River in Revuca.

One of the dead found rescue workers at night, after the other two was still searched on Thursday. However, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said after talks with the police that there was no doubt that they too had died in the disaster. According to the shelter, three dogs drowned with them.