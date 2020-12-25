Time lapse: Christmas morning in Bethlehem (video)

Thousands of pilgrims usually flock to Bethlehem in the West Bank for the celebrations but due to the coronavirus pandemic this year is different

The sun rose over Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Day.

Thousands of foreign pilgrims usually flock to Bethlehem in the West Bank for the celebrations, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year is different.

The closure of Israel’s international airport to foreign tourists, along with Palestinian restrictions banning intercity travel in the areas they administer in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, kept visitors away.

Most of the celebrations, including the traditional gathering of pilgrims around the Christmas tree were cancelled.

