Top Greeks in Euroleague per wins! (videos)

The Euroleague regular season is approaching the midway mark and it is no surprise that Greek players are in most of the major categories. Eurohoops.net has listed the highest percentage of wins by Greek players in relation to the games they played since the competition took its current form and the player on the top of the rankings will surprise you. A total of 23 Greek players have played over 100 matches in Europe’s top basketball league, with Nikos Zisis on the top with 295, behind Juan Carlos Navarro (327) and Felipe Reyes (301). Thodoris Papaloukas leads the wins to losses ratio among the Greeks with 74.6% followed by Kostas Sloukas (72.3%).