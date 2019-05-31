Topless FEMEN activists protest in Paris (video)

About sixty activists from the infamous Femen movement briefly exposed their breasts near the Palais-Royal, opposite the Louvre museum in Paris, on Thursday morning to “pay homage” to some 60 women “murdered” in France since the beginning of the year and denounce what they called the “indifference of the government”, AFP reported.

With the names of women and circumstances of their killings on their bare chests, the topless protesters lit several pink smoke bombs under the watchful eye of tourists at 11:00 am (local time) sharp, chanting slogans, such as “To murdered women, indifferent homeland!” and “Stop feminicide”, according to the news agency.

source: sputniknews.com