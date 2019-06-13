Tottenham’s Trippier in Mykonos (photos)

Kieran Trippier and wife Charlotte were spotted in the Greek island of Mykonos enjoying their holidays. The Tottenham defender, who reached the Champion’s League final where his team lost to Liverpool 2-0, is staying at the suite of Kenso at Psarou and is very friendly with anyone who asks for an autograph or a selfie, even on the beach.

The England international, who does not appear to have personal bodyguards, often goes to downtown Mykonos and soaks up the atmosphere in the picturesque and lively alleys of the island with his wife. He will reportedly stay on the island until next week.