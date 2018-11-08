Tourism: 58% of overnights stays in Greece are from EU countries

Greece recorded impressive figures regarding inbound tourism, with EU visitors accounting for 58% of travelers who stayed overnight in Greece out of the 4 stays. According to Eurostat data, 22% were non-EU citizens, while the data revealed that according to the nights spent in EU tourist accommodation by the origin of guest in 2017, domestic travellers accounted for 52% of tourists and 35% were from other EU countries.

International tourists from markets outside the EU have a 13% share of overnight stays in the EU. In 2017, Europeans spent 1.2 billion euros on trips, of which 94% were destined for the EU and domestic destinations.

Poland recorded the highest rate of overnight stays by residents or non-Europeans (94%). Malta had the highest share of overnight stays from visitors of EU countries (84%) and Cyprus the highest rate of overnight stays by non-EU tourists (36%).