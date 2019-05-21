Traffic in Greek airports soars in first 4 months of the year

The airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Rhodes, and Chania were the busiest

Passenger traffic in Greek airports grew 8.4 pct in the first four months of the year reaching 10,709,690 passengers, from 9,880,700 in the corresponding period last year, Civil Aviation Authority said in a report released, according to the Athens News Agency.

In April, passenger traffic totaled 3,920,936, up 7.8 pct from April 2018, while the number of flights grew 8.0 pct to 35,266 flights. International passengers grew 14.8 pct in the month totaling 1,463,552.

The airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Rhodes, and Chania were the busiest airports in the country, while the airports of Aktion, Cephalonia, and Cos recorded the largest percentage increase in passenger traffic.