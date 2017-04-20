Video shows couple swept to sea while taking selfie! One killed! (video)

A video shows the terrifying moment two tourists were swept to sea while they were taking selfies on rocks in the Brazilian coast of Farol de Santa Marta. Amanda Maria Roque, 19, and Leonardo Santos, 25, were washed into the raging waters as shown in the video taken by cousin Jeferson da Conceicao. Jeferson – who had also been taking pictures – recorded them being flung around by the water after he had called for help.

Lifeguards arrived on a jet ski and dragged Amanda from the sea but Leonardo had already been swept away.

Tragically, Leonardo’s body was found four days later in the Laguna district, state of Santa Catarina.