Tram services to and from Syntagma Square in Athens to resume

The tram routes to and from Syntagma, which had been suspended in October 2018, will recommence on Friday, November 20, as the management of STASY SA announced on Wednesday.

According to the relevant announcement, in September STASY installed a special system for measuring the deformations of the slab that covers the underground bed of Ilissos and carried out in-depth inspections in the closed part of the tram route, between the stops “Kasomouli” and “Vouliagmenis Ave.”

From the data collected and the tests carried out over a 2-month period, there was no deformation in the cover plate of Ilissos from the tram crossings, according to STASY.

In light of this information, the management decided to reoperate the section Syntagma – Kasomouli, as well as the intermediate stops in Zappeion, Vouliagmenis Avenue, and Fix.

During the full commercial operation, the measurements will continue for another four months.

According to STASY, the resumption of tram services to and from Syntagma is estimated to contribute to the decongestion of other means of transport, while at the same time the resumption of tram services will be accelerated in the section from the “Batis” stop in P. Faliro to the Peace and Friendship Stadium, which were interrupted in March 2020, in order for the Attica Region to carry out the works for the regeneration of the coastal front, within which the relocation of the tram line is foreseen.