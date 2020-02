A hotel in Paros is among the top hotels, according to Travel & Leisure travel magazine’s picks of the best new hotels in the world for 2020.

Parilio Hotel was included in the top picks in the piece which was compiled based on the views of the magazine’s experienced editors. Its name is a compound term, deriving from the suffixes of the words Paros and Ilio (Sun).

The hotel, located on the northern coast of the island, is a member of Design Hotels and consists of 33 suites.

source tornosnews.gr