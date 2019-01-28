TripAdvisor 25 best hotels in Greece: Travellers’ Choice Awards (photos)

TripAdvisor presented the 25 best hotels in Greece for 2019, according to the reviews of millions of travelers from all over the world based on its Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Here are the results:

1. Ikos Oceania | Nea Moudania



2. Ikos Olivia | Gerakini



3. Ahtis Afitos



4. Lindos Blu | Lindos



5. Palladium Boutique Hotel | Platis Yialos



6. Porto Sani | Sani



7. Sani Beach | Sani



8. Sani Club | Sani



9. Regina Dell Acqua Resort | Staircase



10. Sani Asterias | Sani



11. Mykonos Princess Hotel Agios Stephanos



12. Nissaki Boutique Hotel | Platis Yialos



13. Canaves Oia Suites | Oia



14. Atrium Prestige Thalasso Spa Resort and Villas Lachania



15. Pension Marianna | Nafplio



16. Atlantica Kalliston Resort & Spa | Agioi Apostloloi



17. GDM Megaron Historical Monument Hotel Heraklion



18. Lindos Mare Hotel Lindos



19. Olive Green Hotel Heraklion



20. Saint Andrea Seaside Resort Naoussa



21. Atrium Platinum Luxury Resort Hotel & Spa | Rhodes



22. Cavo Bianco | Kamari



23. Bourtzi Boutique Hotel | Skiathos



24. Trapezaki Bay Hotel Trapeze



25. Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort & Villas Lindos