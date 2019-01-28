TripAdvisor 25 best hotels in Greece: Travellers’ Choice Awards (photos)

TripAdvisor presented the 25 best hotels in Greece for 2019, according to the reviews of millions of travelers from all over the world based on its Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Here are the results:
1. Ikos Oceania | Nea Moudania
2. Ikos Olivia | Gerakini
3. Ahtis Afitos
4. Lindos Blu | Lindos
5. Palladium Boutique Hotel | Platis Yialos
6. Porto Sani | Sani
7. Sani Beach | Sani
8. Sani Club | Sani
9. Regina Dell Acqua Resort | Staircase
10. Sani Asterias | Sani
11. Mykonos Princess Hotel Agios Stephanos
12. Nissaki Boutique Hotel | Platis Yialos
13. Canaves Oia Suites | Oia
14. Atrium Prestige Thalasso Spa Resort and Villas Lachania
15. Pension Marianna | Nafplio
16. Atlantica Kalliston Resort & Spa | Agioi Apostloloi
17. GDM Megaron Historical Monument Hotel Heraklion
18. Lindos Mare Hotel Lindos
19. Olive Green Hotel Heraklion
20. Saint Andrea Seaside Resort Naoussa
21. Atrium Platinum Luxury Resort Hotel & Spa | Rhodes
22. Cavo Bianco | Kamari
23. Bourtzi Boutique Hotel | Skiathos
24. Trapezaki Bay Hotel Trapeze
25. Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort & Villas Lindos