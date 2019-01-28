TripAdvisor 25 best hotels in Greece: Travellers’ Choice Awards (photos)

Jan, 28 2019 Author: Thema Newsroom

All are stunning

TripAdvisor presented the 25 best hotels in Greece for 2019, according to the reviews of millions of travelers from all over the world based on its Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Here are the results:

1. Ikos Oceania | Nea Moudania

2. Ikos Olivia | Gerakini

3. Ahtis Afitos

4. Lindos Blu | Lindos

5. Palladium Boutique Hotel | Platis Yialos

6. Porto Sani | Sani

7. Sani Beach | Sani

8. Sani Club | Sani

9. Regina Dell Acqua Resort | Staircase

10. Sani Asterias | Sani

11. Mykonos Princess Hotel Agios Stephanos

12. Nissaki Boutique Hotel | Platis Yialos

13. Canaves Oia Suites | Oia

14. Atrium Prestige Thalasso Spa Resort and Villas Lachania

15. Pension Marianna | Nafplio

16. Atlantica Kalliston Resort & Spa | Agioi Apostloloi


17. GDM Megaron Historical Monument Hotel Heraklion

18. Lindos Mare Hotel Lindos


19. Olive Green Hotel Heraklion

20. Saint Andrea Seaside Resort Naoussa

21. Atrium Platinum Luxury Resort Hotel & Spa | Rhodes

22. Cavo Bianco | Kamari

23. Bourtzi Boutique Hotel | Skiathos

24. Trapezaki Bay Hotel Trapeze


25. Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort & Villas Lindos

