Tripadvisor: Greek hotel among top 25 luxury in Europe for 2018 (photos)

The Greek hotel “Andronis Luxury Suites” is among Europe’s top 25 Luxury hotels for 2018.

The hotel in Santorini was ranked 4th while it came in 20th in the global rankings. This is the only hotel in Greece that is on the TripAdvisor lists for 2018. This hotel has received many accolades in recent years, while the restaurant of Lycabettus Restaurant with chef Pavlos Kyriakis was characterized by National Geographic Traveler “The Restaurant with the most beautiful view in the world” and by the elite traveler “The the most romantic restaurant in the world “.

1 Baros Maldives Maldives



2 Riad Kheirredin Morocco



3 The Upper House China



4 The Oberoi Vanyavilas India



5 Belmond Palacio Nazarenas Peru



6 The Oberoi, Mauritius Mauritius



7 Rixos Seagate Sharm Egypt



8 Nayara Springs Costa Rica



9 Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur India



10 Rosewood Mayakoba Mexico



11 Egerton House Hotel London



12 The Phoenix Resort Belize



13 Gili Lankanfushi Maldives



14 La Maison Arabe, Morocco



15 Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Indonesia



16 Komaneka at Tanggayuda, Indonesia



17 Layana Resort and Spa, Thailand



18 La Reserve Paris – Hotel and Spa, Paris



19 The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, Canada



20 Andronis Luxury Suites, Oia, Santorini



21 The Beaumont, London



22 Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection, Hungary



23 J.K. Place Roma, Rome



24 Hotel The Serras, Spain



25 Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, Mexico