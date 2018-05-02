Tripadvisor: Greek hotel among top 25 luxury in Europe for 2018 (photos)

May, 02 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

It is the Andronis Luxury Suites in Oia, Santorini

Related

The Greek hotel “Andronis Luxury Suites” is among Europe’s top 25 Luxury hotels for 2018.
The hotel in Santorini was ranked 4th while it came in 20th in the global rankings. This is the only hotel in Greece that is on the TripAdvisor lists for 2018. This hotel has received many accolades in recent years, while the restaurant of Lycabettus Restaurant with chef Pavlos Kyriakis was characterized by National Geographic Traveler “The Restaurant with the most beautiful view in the world” and by the elite traveler “The the most romantic restaurant in the world “.
1 Baros Maldives Maldives

hot1
2 Riad Kheirredin Morocco

hot2
3 The Upper House China

hot3
4 The Oberoi Vanyavilas India

hot4
5 Belmond Palacio Nazarenas Peru

hot5
6 The Oberoi, Mauritius Mauritius

hot6
7 Rixos Seagate Sharm Egypt

hot7
8 Nayara Springs Costa Rica

hot16
9 Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur India

hot9
10 Rosewood Mayakoba Mexico

hot10
11 Egerton House Hotel London

hot11
12 The Phoenix Resort Belize

hot12
13 Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

hot13
14 La Maison Arabe, Morocco

hot14
15 Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Indonesia

hot15
16 Komaneka at Tanggayuda, Indonesia

hot16
17 Layana Resort and Spa, Thailand

hot17
18 La Reserve Paris – Hotel and Spa, Paris

hot18
19 The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, Canada

hot19
20 Andronis Luxury Suites, Oia, Santorini

hot20
21 The Beaumont, London

hot21
22 Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection, Hungary

hot22
23 J.K. Place Roma, Rome

hot23
24 Hotel The Serras, Spain

hot24
25 Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, Mexico

hot25

Tags With: