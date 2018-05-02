Tripadvisor: Greek hotel among top 25 luxury in Europe for 2018 (photos)

Related
The Greek hotel “Andronis Luxury Suites” is among Europe’s top 25 Luxury hotels for 2018.
The hotel in Santorini was ranked 4th while it came in 20th in the global rankings. This is the only hotel in Greece that is on the TripAdvisor lists for 2018. This hotel has received many accolades in recent years, while the restaurant of Lycabettus Restaurant with chef Pavlos Kyriakis was characterized by National Geographic Traveler “The Restaurant with the most beautiful view in the world” and by the elite traveler “The the most romantic restaurant in the world “.
1 Baros Maldives Maldives
2 Riad Kheirredin Morocco
3 The Upper House China
4 The Oberoi Vanyavilas India
5 Belmond Palacio Nazarenas Peru
6 The Oberoi, Mauritius Mauritius
7 Rixos Seagate Sharm Egypt
8 Nayara Springs Costa Rica
9 Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur India
10 Rosewood Mayakoba Mexico
11 Egerton House Hotel London
12 The Phoenix Resort Belize
13 Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
14 La Maison Arabe, Morocco
15 Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Indonesia
16 Komaneka at Tanggayuda, Indonesia
17 Layana Resort and Spa, Thailand
18 La Reserve Paris – Hotel and Spa, Paris
19 The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, Canada
20 Andronis Luxury Suites, Oia, Santorini
21 The Beaumont, London
22 Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection, Hungary
23 J.K. Place Roma, Rome
24 Hotel The Serras, Spain
25 Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, Mexico