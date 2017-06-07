Trump picks new FBI Director

Donald Trump says he is nominating lawyer Christopher A Wray to become the new FBI director.
The post has been empty for the past month after the president fired James Comey from the role.
Mr Wray served under George W Bush as an assistant attorney general from 2003 to 2005.
He was also a lawyer representing New Jersey Governor – and Trump ally – Chris Christie during the “Bridgegate” scandal.
