Trump picks new FBI Director

Jun, 07 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Christopher A Wray is a New Jersey lawyer

Donald Trump says he is nominating lawyer Christopher A Wray to become the new FBI director.
The post has been empty for the past month after the president fired James Comey from the role.
Mr Wray served under George W Bush as an assistant attorney general from 2003 to 2005.
He was also a lawyer representing New Jersey Governor – and Trump ally – Chris Christie during the “Bridgegate” scandal.

