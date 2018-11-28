Trump retweets meme of Obamas and Clintons behind bars (photo)

The caption in the meme reads: “Now that Russia collusion is a proven lie, when do the trials for treason begin?”

Donald Trump has retweeted a meme of a range of people the president considers enemies behind bars, including the Obamas and the Clintons, as well as US deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein.

The tweet, which was posted by an account called The Trump Train, also includes Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Robert Mueller, with the caption: “Now that Russia collusion is a proven lie, when do the trials for treason begin?”

Minutes earlier, Mr Trump posted on the social media platform to attack the mainstream media and Mr Mueller’s investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

