Trump-supporting model stripped of Miss Nevada 2019 crown for “being a conservative”

According to the dethroned beauty queen, the organizers told her to run separate social media accounts – one where she could express her opinion and an ‘apolitical’ one for the contest. However, after she created a second Facebook account she kept getting complaints about pro-Trump messages and criticism of the antifa on her personal page.

Miss Nevada State 2019 winner has had her title revoked by Miss America pageant organizers for what she believes was here conservative political views.

Katie Jo Williams, a member of the US Army National Guards and combat veteran, learned on 18 August that she lost the title and was banned from competing in the upcoming Miss America contest.

