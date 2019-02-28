Tsiknopempti: A meat eater’s “paradise” (traditions from around Greece)

Many local traditions from all over Greece come to the fore on the day of “meat”

Literal Meaning: “Thursday of the Smoke of Grilled Meat” – “Tsikna” means charred meat and “Pempti” means Thursday.

Equivalent Celebrations: Fat Thursday or Mardi Gras

It is part of traditional celebrations for the three-week carnival season in Greece, held before Lent begins ahead of Easter. The first week is Profoni (prelude), the second week is Kreatini (meat week), the third week is Tirofagou (cheese week). Tsiknopempti is on the Thursday of the week known as Kreatini, when large amounts of meat are traditionally grilled and consumed before the fasting leading up to Easter. It is celebrated 11 days before Clean or Ash or Pure Monday, marking the start of Lent.

Festival origins

The custom originated from the Dionysian revelry of ancient Greece. As with other ancient rites and rituals, it was incorporated into Christianity.

What is typically done on this day?

Traditionally, they eat meat. Barbecues are set up at central squares around the country, whereas finding a table at a restaurant is a mighty task…

Local traditions from around Greece:

Corfu – They play the gossip game. Petegoletsa (the gossip) takes place at the piazza (square) near Koukounaria.

Patra – The tradition of Koulourou stems from a tale referring to Yiannoula Koulourou who mistakenly believed that Admiral Wilson was madly in love with her. Each Tsiknopempti, she wears a wedding gown and heads to the port to meet him while people around her jeer.

Serres – Huge bonfires are lit on which to grill meat. People jump over the fires.

Komotini – Engaged couples exchange edible gifts. The groom-to-be sends the bride-to-be a chicken and she sends back baklava and stuffed chicken.

Herakleion, Crete – Young and old masqueraders sing and dance at central squares.