Tsipras from Syros: Growth is necessary

The Greek PM dubbed the power grid connection of the Cyclades islands with the mainland electricity network as an essential project for modernising not only the Cyclades island complex but also Greek society as a whole.

“Connecting the Cyclades islands with the power grid on the mainland is a project with an important role, not only for the Cyclades but also for Greek society as a whole”, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said during a working meeting with the Mayor of Syros Giorgos Marangos, local government officials and the Employees’ Association at the Neorion Shipyard in Syros.

The prime minister said he was particularly pleased that Greece was able to remove bureaucratic obstacles and accomplish a task that should have been completed decades earlier, greatly improving the development prospects of the Cycladic islands and decreasing the islands’ environmental footprint.