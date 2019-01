Tsipras must either seek vote of confidence or hold elections, ND says

Τhere has never been a minority government in the post-junta era in Greece

“At a time when our country is facing crucial national and economic issues, Mr. Tsipras and Kammenos are plunging it into a dangerous instability,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) said in an announcement on Monday.

“Mr. Tsipras has two choices: Either to seek a vote of confidence in parliament or to lead the country to elections.

Τhere has never been a minority government in the post-junta era and there cannot be one now,” ND added.

Source: thegreekobserver